



Winter storm watch in effect into Thursday, Feb. 23

The storm could bring more than a foot of snow, blustery winds and cold temperatures to areas of central Minnesota.

woman shoveling snow
Darla Crandall shovels the fresh snow Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, on her sister Coalie Warner's sidewalk on Mill Avenue. More snow is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Matt Erickson
By Matt Erickson
February 20, 2023 05:07 PM

BRAINERD — On the heels of the Monday, Feb. 20, clipper system that dropped a couple inches of snow comes a significant midweek winter storm.

It's a storm that could bring more than a foot of snow, blustery winds and cold temperatures to areas of central Minnesota.

Graphic showing risks from snow storm.
Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth

The National Weather Service in Duluth issued a winter storm watch in effect Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon, with snow accumulations of 6-14 inches possible in the watch area, which includes southern Cass, Crow Wing and southern Aitkin counties.

Also in the winter storm watch are Mille Lacs, Morrison and Todd counties, where as much as 10-18 inches of snow is possible, the weather service office in Chanhassen reported.

Map of northern Minnesota showing snowfall potential per location
The National Weather Service reported increasing confidence that a significant winter storm will impact the region from Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, to Thursday with travel affected by heavy snow and blowing snow. The coldest wind chills are expected Tuesday night to Friday.
Contributed / National Weather Service Duluth

In Wadena County, the winter storm watch also is in effect with 4-8 inches of snow possible along with wind gusts up to 40 mph, which could result in blizzard conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

While the snow is expected to be dry and fluffy, said Krystal Kossen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth, strong winds with gusts 40-45 mph could create hazardous driving conditions throughout central and northeastern Minnesota.

“Blowing snow is the biggest hazard, with limited visibility, slick roads, that sort of thing,” Kossen said. Also a concern is wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero, which can cause frostbite on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes.

The Brainerd area most likely will not be on the high end for snow total amounts, Kossen said. There’s a 92% chance the Brainerd lakes area will get at least 4 inches of snow and a 60% chance it will get 8 inches of snow or more.

“I’d start to put 8-10 inches as the top end for Brainerd,” Kossen said.

Chart shows timing of snowfall across the Northland.
The heaviest snowfall in the Brainerd lakes area may be Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 21, 2023, and then again Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday,
Contributed / National Weather Service Duluth

The clipper system moved out of the area Monday afternoon, with a few places, including near Pillager and Motley, receiving more than 3 inches of snow while other area reports showed 1-2 inches.

Snow on Tuesday is expected to be light as well, with 1-2 inches possible. The heaviest snowfall from the system is expected Wednesday night, with 2 inches per six hours possible, Kossen said.

“While that’s not heavy,” on average, Kossen said, “it could get heavy at times.”

The Brainerd area forecast from the weather service

Tuesday: Snow, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 14 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday night: Snow, mainly before midnight. Low around 4 degrees. Blustery, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of snow after noon. Patchy blowing snow after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16 degrees. Windy, with a northeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday night: Snow. Widespread blowing snow, mainly after 2 a.m. Low around 1 degree. Windy, with a northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 4-8 inches possible.

Thursday: Snow. Widespread blowing snow, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 7 degrees. Windy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees below zero. Blustery, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 10 degrees. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1 degree below zero. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 5 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 28 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

MATT ERICKSON, Editor, may be reached at matt.erickson@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5857.

Matt Erickson
By Matt Erickson
Matt Erickson joined the Brainerd Dispatch in 2000 as a reporter, covering crime and courts and the city of Brainerd. In 2012 he was promoted to night editor and in 2014 was promoted to editor of the newspaper.
