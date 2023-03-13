Weight lifting: Gross, Deason highlight Sertoma Liftathon

BRAINERD — Dylan Gross and Brenna Deason were the top male and female lifters in the 33rd annual Sertoma Sunrise Warrior Liftathon on March 7-9 in the Brainerd High School weight room.

Gross, a junior, had the top boys’ Most Pounds Per Ounce rating at 5.75. Competing at 219 pounds, Gross bench-pressed 390 pounds, which broke the all-time bench press record of 365 pounds set by Josh Wilson in 2001. He followed that with a power clean of 355 pounds, which broke the all-time power clean record of 345 pounds set by Nathaniel Staehling in 2022. Gross added a parallel squat of 515 to give him a total combined lifts poundage of 1,260, breaking the all-time total poundage record of 1,165 set by Pete Hiltner in 2005.

Deason, a senior, had the top girls' Most Pounds Per Ounce at 3.75. She also took the top spot in the 2022 Liftathon as a junior. The three-sport athlete bench-pressed 155 pounds, power-cleaned 145 pounds and had a parallel squat of 195 pounds.

Brainerd Sertoma Liftathon event coordinator Scott Parsons congratulates Brainerd Warrior junior Dylan Gross after he broke the bench press record Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in the Brainerd High School weight room. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

As MPPO champions, Gross and Deason are recipients of Stephen G. Nunnink MPPO scholarships, which are given to the top male and female MPPO performers each year. Nunnink was the founder of the MPPO concept in 1975 as the coordinator of the Warrior Strength and Conditioning Program.

Participants were divided into nine fundraising teams, with each team captained by a Sertoma member as the fundraising coordinator. Teams raised money for local charities and those in need in the Brainerd area and also competed for T-shirts based upon MPPO guidelines, which measure a lifter's overall body strength in relation to body size.

ADVERTISEMENT

MPPO is determined by adding a lifter's one-repetition maximum lift in the bench press, power clean and parallel squat. The three-lift total poundage is divided by the lifter's body weight to determine MPPO.

Of the 66 male participants, 25 met or exceeded the MPPO standard necessary to earn a T-shirt, which was 4.00 or greater for boys with a body weight under 250 pounds, and 3.50 or greater for boys with a body weight of 250 pounds or more.

Brainerd Warrior Autumn Schiller lifts in the power clean competition at the Brainerd Sertoma Liftathon Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in the Brainerd High School weight room. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Of the 30 female participants, 14 met or exceeded the MPPO standard necessary to earn a T-shirt, which was 2.75 or greater for girls with a body weight under 180 pounds, and 2.50 or greater for girls with a body weight of 180 or more.

The Sertoma Club will also select at-large scholarship recipients. To be eligible, applicants must be a senior and a minimum two-year Liftathon participant. Recipients will be announced in May.

The top three fundraising teams and their Sertoma captains will be announced in April.

The event involved 96 Brainerd students in grades 8-12.

Top maximum lifts for boys:

Bench press: Dylan Gross (390); breaks all-time record of 365 by Josh Wilson in 2001

Power clean: Dylan Gross (355); breaks all-time record of 345 by Nathaniel Staehling in 2022

Parallel squat: Dylan Gross (515)

Total combined lifts: Dylan Gross (1,260); breaks all-time record of 1,165 by Pete Hiltner in 2005

Top maximum lifts for girls:

Bench press: Brenna Deason (155)

Power clean: Grace Loney and Kendall Houde (155)

Parallel squat: Grace Loney and Kendall Houde (265)

Total combined lifts: Kendall Houde (555)

Additional boys MPPO winners and order of finish:

Charlie Pikula 5.57, Izayah Schultz 5.24, Preston Siebolds 5.21, Brandon Stark 4.97, Andrew Garding 4.81, Izaak Vanek 4.76, Derron Tumpkin 4.72, Tucker Schwartz 4.66, Cayden Felske 4.54, Jamison Hanson 4.53, Ben Grams 4.44, Travis Albrecht 4.44, Landon Johnston 4.36, John Hagen 4.25, Nolan Langerman 4.20, Jaxon Fasching 4.19, Joe Smith 4.10, Saul Soukup 4.09, Drew Herkenhoff 4.06, Jordan Davis 4.03, Drew Cline 4.02, Jaxon Larson 4.02, Daxum Hastings 3.77 (body weight 250+), Caleb Lange 3.51 (body weight 250+)

Additional girls MPPO winners and order of finish:

Grace Loney 3.52, Autumn Schiller 3.33, Kendall Houde 3.32, Brooke Mulholland 3.32, Mya Frank 3.26, Annie Pierce 3.25, Bridget Wells 3.11, Ella Anderson 3.06, Ava Loney 2.94, Ava Lust 2.91, Malina Schiller 2.89, Kaia Iske 2.80, Aralyn Marcelo 2.79

Boys lifters with top 10 all-time performances:

Bench press: Dylan Gross, 1st place all classes (390)

Power clean: Dylan Gross, 1st place all classes (355)

Parallel squat: Dylan Gross, 6th place all classes (515)

Total combined lifts: Dylan Gross, 1st place all classes (1,260)

Girls lifters with top 10 all-time performances:

Bench press: Brenna Deason, 8th place all classes (155)