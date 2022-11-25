Where can I buy a printed Brainerd Dispatch newspaper?

Yes, we have two print editions you can 'get your hands on' on, one on Wednesday and one on Saturday!

We're happy to offer you the chance to purchase our printed Brainerd Dispatch newspaper every Wednesday and Saturday. The Brainerd Dispatch has been the source lakes area resident's have trusted to bring them the news since 1881!

Local news, city and county government, local and area sports, outdoors news, entertainment and business news from acros our area - whatever you're interested in - we cover it.

ADVERTISEMENT

You will find our printed newspaper at the following great locations - in 24 local cities, all over the area - see the list below:

Brainerd Dispatch Paper Copy locations:

Brainerd:

Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier) - S. 6th St.

Save Liquor and Tobacco

Speedway – S. 6th St.

Walgreens

Midtown Depot

Casey’s – Lum Park

Casey’s – Oak St.

Track Stop Fuel & Liquor

Casey’s – Hwy 371 N (Gas Stop)

Casey’s – Highland Scenic Rd

Corner Store Depot

Wild Rice Depot

Speedway – Northeast Brainerd

Cub Foods – Northeast Brainerd

Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier) – Mill Ave.

The Brainerd Dispatch - 506 James St.

Baxter:

Casey’s – Baxter Dr.

Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier) – Hwy 210

Holiday Station (Circle K - Northern Tier) – Dellwood Dr

Holiday Station (Circle K - Northern Tier) – Edgewood Dr

Mills Fleet Farm

Mills Gas Mart

Speedway – Edgewood Dr

Cub Foods – Baxter

Super One

ADVERTISEMENT

Ft. Ripley:

Ft. Ripley Store

Casey’s

Nisswa:

Triangle Store

Schaefers Foods

Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier)

Pequot Lakes:

Pequot Lakes Super Valu

Speedway – Patriot Ave

Pelican Square

Jenkins:

Speedway – Hwy 371

Speedway – Hwy 371 (Next to A-Pine)

Pine River:

ADVERTISEMENT

Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier)

Pine River Family Market

Station 371

Backus:

Godfrey’s Super Valu

Corner Store

Hackensack:

Swanson’s

Southside Self-Serve

Mark’s Market

Crosby:

Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier)

U Pump It (Tesoro)

Super One

Deerwood:

Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier)

Hansen’s Sports

Garrison:

Holiday Station (Circle K - Northern Tier)

Garrison Family Foods

Speedway

Aitkin:

Holiday Station (Circle K - Northern Tier)

Paulbeck’s County Market

Rasley Oil Company

Farm Island Store

Emily:

Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier)

Lake Country Foods

Emily Meats

Crosslake:

Moonlight Square Convenience

Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier)

Reeds County Market

Crosslake Ace Hardware

Merrifield:

Speedway

Pillager:

Casey’s

Staples:

Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier)

Jon’s Foods

Staples Express

South Side Mini-Mart

Ernie’s

Motley:

The BBQ Smokehouse Plus

My Store

Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier)

Bricks Travel Center

Cushing:

Lincoln Gas & Bait

Randall:

Boone’s Market

Casey’s

Little Falls:

Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier) 1301 1st Ave NE

Coborn’s Grocery

Casey’s – Broadway St.

Speedway – Lindbergh Dr.

Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier) 1704 1st Ave NE

Walgreens

Ripley One Stop

Pierz:

Pierz Foods

Vets Super Stop

Reds

Speedway

Hillman:

Bear Trax Store

You can also read Brainerd Dispatch news 6 days a week in our e-edition, or 7 day a week on our website - learn more using this link - https://www.brainerddispatch.com/subscribe

This Special Section is supported, and made available to you, by the advertisers included in this section.