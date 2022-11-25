Where can I buy a printed Brainerd Dispatch newspaper?
There are two new printed issues each week!
Yes, we have two print editions you can 'get your hands on' on, one on Wednesday and one on Saturday!
We're happy to offer you the chance to purchase our printed Brainerd Dispatch newspaper every Wednesday and Saturday. The Brainerd Dispatch has been the source lakes area resident's have trusted to bring them the news since 1881!
Local news, city and county government, local and area sports, outdoors news, entertainment and business news from acros our area - whatever you're interested in - we cover it.
You will find our printed newspaper at the following great locations - in 24 local cities, all over the area - see the list below:
Brainerd Dispatch Paper Copy locations:
Brainerd:
- Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier) - S. 6th St.
- Save Liquor and Tobacco
- Speedway – S. 6th St.
- Walgreens
- Midtown Depot
- Casey’s – Lum Park
- Casey’s – Oak St.
- Track Stop Fuel & Liquor
- Casey’s – Hwy 371 N (Gas Stop)
- Casey’s – Highland Scenic Rd
- Corner Store Depot
- Wild Rice Depot
- Speedway – Northeast Brainerd
- Cub Foods – Northeast Brainerd
- Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier) – Mill Ave.
- The Brainerd Dispatch - 506 James St.
Baxter:
- Casey’s – Baxter Dr.
- Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier) – Hwy 210
- Holiday Station (Circle K - Northern Tier) – Dellwood Dr
- Holiday Station (Circle K - Northern Tier) – Edgewood Dr
- Mills Fleet Farm
- Mills Gas Mart
- Speedway – Edgewood Dr
- Cub Foods – Baxter
- Super One
Ft. Ripley:
- Ft. Ripley Store
- Casey’s
Nisswa:
- Triangle Store
- Schaefers Foods
- Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier)
Pequot Lakes:
- Pequot Lakes Super Valu
- Speedway – Patriot Ave
- Pelican Square
Jenkins:
- Speedway – Hwy 371
- Speedway – Hwy 371 (Next to A-Pine)
Pine River:
- Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier)
- Pine River Family Market
- Station 371
Backus:
- Godfrey’s Super Valu
- Corner Store
Hackensack:
- Swanson’s
- Southside Self-Serve
- Mark’s Market
Crosby:
- Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier)
- U Pump It (Tesoro)
- Super One
Deerwood:
- Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier)
- Hansen’s Sports
Garrison:
- Holiday Station (Circle K - Northern Tier)
- Garrison Family Foods
- Speedway
Aitkin:
- Holiday Station (Circle K - Northern Tier)
- Paulbeck’s County Market
- Rasley Oil Company
- Farm Island Store
Emily:
- Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier)
- Lake Country Foods
- Emily Meats
Crosslake:
- Moonlight Square Convenience
- Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier)
- Reeds County Market
- Crosslake Ace Hardware
Merrifield:
- Speedway
Pillager:
- Casey’s
Staples:
- Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier)
- Jon’s Foods
- Staples Express
- South Side Mini-Mart
- Ernie’s
Motley:
- The BBQ Smokehouse Plus
- My Store
- Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier)
- Bricks Travel Center
Cushing:
- Lincoln Gas & Bait
Randall:
- Boone’s Market
- Casey’s
Little Falls:
- Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier) 1301 1st Ave NE
- Coborn’s Grocery
- Casey’s – Broadway St.
- Speedway – Lindbergh Dr.
- Holiday Station (Circle K – Northern Tier) 1704 1st Ave NE
- Walgreens
- Ripley One Stop
Pierz:
- Pierz Foods
- Vets Super Stop
- Reds
- Speedway
Hillman:
- Bear Trax Store
You can also read Brainerd Dispatch news 6 days a week in our e-edition, or 7 day a week on our website - learn more using this link - https://www.brainerddispatch.com/subscribe
